28 injured in grenade explosion at Jammu bus stand

Last updated on: March 07, 2019 13:37 IST

At least 28 people were injured in a grenade blast on Thursday at the bus stand in the heart of Jammu, police said.

“It was a grenade explosion, it has caused injuries to approximately 28 people. They have been all shifted to the hospital,” said MK Sinha, Inspector General of Police, Jammu while speaking to media personnel.

After inspecting the site of the blast, he said, “Seems like the grenade has been launched from outside. It possibly had rolled beneath a bus injuring many people.”

The inspector also said that deployments have been made to further secure the area and investigate into the blast.

“We are working on leads but there was nothing very specific about this,” he added.

One of the eyewitnesses, Prince Sharma said, “I had just parked my bike when I heard a loud sound. I went to the spot of the explosion and saw about a dozen people were badly injured.”

The injured have been taken to the Government Medical College for treatment.

On February 13, around 12 students were seriously injured in a blast at a school in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The blast occurred in a school at Narbal in the district.