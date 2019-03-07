2 Kashmiri vendors beaten up in Lucknow; video goes viral

March 07, 2019 10:14 IST

A group of men, clad in saffron, attacked two Kashmiri roadside vendors in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Wednesday.

A resident stopped the saffron-clad men from further assaulting the two men, who were selling dry fruits.

The incident took place around 5 pm on Wednesday in Daliganj in central Lucknow. The men who assaulted the traders can be heard in videos saying that are doing it because they are from Kashmir.

The Lucknow Police nabbed one of the attackers, Bajrang Sonkar, late Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the second perpetrator, Amar Mishra, who is also seen in the video clip is on the run.

The videos sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many appalled at the nature of the attack.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter and wrote: “Dear PM @narendramodi Sahib, this is what you had spoken against & yet it continues unabated. This is the state governed by your handpicked Chief Minister. Can we expect action in this case or do we file your concern & assurances as a jumla, meant to placate but nothing more? (sic)”

Several other parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the assault of the Kashmiri men.

Kashmiris have also been attacked in other parts of the country in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, in which a local youth rammed an explosive-laden car into a Central Reserve Police Force convoy, leading to the death of 40 soldiers. The attacker, Adil Ahmad Dar, was affiliated to Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.