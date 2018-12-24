The stories behind the costumes at Comic Con

Last updated on: December 24, 2018 16:33 IST

At Mumbai Comic Con 2018, which was held over the weekend, Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com asked people how much they spent on their costumes. Here's what they told him.

Charlene Khan dressed as a character from an MMORPG video game. Creating this costume was no easy feat for this medical student. The costume took her six days and many sleepless nights to make and cost ₹13,000.

Amisha Das, 18, dressed as Mikasa from Attack on Titan. She made the costume in two months and spent ₹20,000 on it.

Three-and-a-half-year-old Ahana Shobha dressed as Batman -- her favourite comic character -- poses with her parents.

Jeet Molankar took three months to make this Iron Man costume. He spent around ₹10,000 on it.

Trisha Devadiga dressed as Wonder Woman. She says it took her a year to make the costume. A curriculum developer, she spent ₹10,000 to make the outfit.

Mechanical engineering student Omkar Jadha dressed as Ken Kaneki from Tokyo Ghoul. The costume, which cost him about ₹7,000, took four days to create.

A enthusiastic participant takes a selfie with Loki.

Rubani Singh dressed as Marlo, the cannibal clown. While the costume cost him ₹2,000, over three weeks of effort went into creating it.

Kunal Jhangham dressed in a Ghillie suit from the game PUBG. Kunal plays PUBG 4-5 hours everyday. He purchased the costume online for ₹5,000.

Rainbow Six Siege players do the their final checks.

A mechanic by profession, S Sameer dressed as Reaper from Overwatch. Sameer spent 20 days and ₹10,000 to make the outfit.

Here comes the Wolverine!

Will you take my selfie? Zohair Khan dressed as Kaelthas from World of Warcraft. He uses materials lying around at his house to make the costume. "You always find things in the house that you can use to make interesting costumes," he says. This costume took him 10 days and cost him ₹3,000.

Meet Rohit Kailashia aka Drow Ranger from Dota 2. This costume took six months to create and cost Rohit ₹20,000.