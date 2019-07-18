PHOTOS: Floods wreak havoc across North India

July 18, 2019 08:21 IST

There was no let-up in the flood situation in Assam and Bihar on Wednesday, with the deluge claiming 44 more lives in the two states.

In the north, three children of a family were killed and three other members seriously injured when the roof of their house collapsed during heavy rains in Bilaspur village of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

Northeastern states on Meghalaya and Mizoram also grappled with the floods.

Here's a glimpse of flood situation across north and northeast India.

IMAGE: Villagers are transported on a boat towards a safer place at a flooded village in Nagaon district, in Assam. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the death toll in the state rose to 27. Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of Tripura State Rifles carries a flood-affected woman to a safer place after heavy rains at Baldakhal village, on the outskirts of Agartala. Photograph: Jayanta Dey/Reuters

IMAGE: Girls row a makeshift raft past submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Karbi Anglong district, in Assam. Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

IMAGE: A man shows electric meters partially submerged under flood waters, as others walk past it, in Patiala. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Cattle stand on a higher ground in a flood affected area, following heavy monsoon rain, in Kamrup district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Students wade through a flooded street, following heavy monsoon rain in Hubballi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A man sits on a chair in flood-hit Sanour in Patiala district. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Residents wade through a flooded streets following incessant monsoon rainfall, at Madhubani district, in Bihar. Death toll in the Bihar flash floods, caused by torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal over the weekend, soared to 67 on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Buffaloes attempt to move to a higher ground in the flooded Kaziranga National Park, Assam. A rhino died in the Kaziranga National Park while the Brahmaputra and its tributaries were flowing above the danger mark in various places in the state, including in Guwahati. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A view of a flood affected area, following heavy monsoon rain, in Sitamarhi district of Bihar. The officials asserted that water levels have begun to recede in the inundated areas and focus has now shifted to prevention of outbreak of diseases. Photograph: PTI Photo