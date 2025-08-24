HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 24, 2025 21:51 IST

The first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Sunday evening, days ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Crafted with unmatched artistry, Lalbaugcha Raja isn't merely an idol; it's a symbol of collective faith, artistic mastery, and the vibrant spirit of Mumbai.

 

Every year, millions of devotees come here for darshan. The unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic Ganesh idol, is also one of the main attractions of the festival.

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous, as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will start on August 27 this year.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

 

Photographs: Sahil Salvi for Rediff
