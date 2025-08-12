Angaraki Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotees Flock To Siddhivinayak

Large crowds of devotees thronged Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak temple on the auspicious occasion of Angaraki Ganesh Chaturthi, a day regarded as especially sacred in the Ganesh worship calendar.

From the early hours of the morning, long queues of worshippers stretched outside the temple gates, many having arrived before dawn to secure a place for the special aarti.

The atmosphere was steeped in devotion, with the temple premises resonating with rhythmic chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the scent of incense wafting through the air.

Inside, priests performed elaborate rituals as part of the day's ceremonies, while the sanctum and surrounding areas were adorned with vibrant floral decorations, shimmering lights, and festive embellishments.

For many devotees, participating in the aarti and receiving the blessings of Lord Ganesha on this rare alignment of Angaraki and Chaturthi was considered a deeply fulfilling spiritual experience.

