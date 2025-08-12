HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Angaraki Ganesh Chaturthi: Devotees Flock To Siddhivinayak

August 12, 2025 16:21 IST

Large crowds of devotees thronged Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak temple on the auspicious occasion of Angaraki Ganesh Chaturthi, a day regarded as especially sacred in the Ganesh worship calendar.

From the early hours of the morning, long queues of worshippers stretched outside the temple gates, many having arrived before dawn to secure a place for the special aarti.

The atmosphere was steeped in devotion, with the temple premises resonating with rhythmic chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the scent of incense wafting through the air.

Inside, priests performed elaborate rituals as part of the day's ceremonies, while the sanctum and surrounding areas were adorned with vibrant floral decorations, shimmering lights, and festive embellishments.

For many devotees, participating in the aarti and receiving the blessings of Lord Ganesha on this rare alignment of Angaraki and Chaturthi was considered a deeply fulfilling spiritual experience.

 

IMAGE: Devotees offer prayers to Lord Ganesha at the Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi, central Mumbai, here and below. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

