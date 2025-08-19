Record Rs 474 Cr Insurance Cover For Ganesh Mandal

Of the Rs 474.4 crore insurance cover, the largest component -- Rs 375 crore -- has been allocated towards personal accident cover for volunteers.

IMAGE: A view of the Ganesha idol decorated with 66 kgs gold and 336 kgs silver during the GSB Seva Mandal's 70th Shree Ganeshotsav celebrations in Matunga, north central Mumbai, September 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The GSB Seva Mandal, known as the richest Ganesh mandal in Mumbai, has purchased a record insurance cover of Rs 474.4 crore (Rs 4.74 billion) this year.

The rise in cover is attributed to the increased value of gold and silver ornaments adorning the Ganesh idol as well as a larger number of volunteers.

Last year, the mandal had taken an insurance policy worth Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion).

State-owned New India Assurance has provided insurance cover to the mandal, offering all risk cover, standard fire and special peril policy with earthquake risk cover, public liability, and personal accident covering volunteers and others.

Of the Rs 474.4 crore insurance cover, the largest component -- Rs 375 crore (Rs 3.75 billion) -- has been allocated towards personal accident cover for volunteers, including achaks, cooks, gadis, chappal stall workers, valet parking staff, and security guards.

This is followed by Rs 67 crore (Rs 670 million) covering the gold and silver jewellery along with other associated risks.

The mandal has also taken a public liability cover of Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) along with a Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) standard fire and special perils policy for furniture, fixtures, and other items.

Additionally, the standard fire and special perils policy for the venue premises is valued at Rs 43 lakh (Rs 4.3 million).

The mandal, however, did not disclose the premium for the cover citing non-disclosure agreement.

"The increase in insurance cover was caused by rise in prices of gold and silver, and the higher number of volunteers," said GSB Seva Mandal Chairman Amit Pai.

"Although rains are a concern since the venue is an open ground, we have built a monsoon-proof shelter and have not seen a leakage yet. Waterlogging is a concern, but it is not a major one," Pai added.

Event insurance, particularly for major religious festivals such as Dahi Handi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja, is witnessing a surge ahead of the festive season, with organisers becoming more conscious about safeguarding their events from possible risks.

With festivals now getting government support, organisers are encouraged to opt for comprehensive insurance packages to safeguard their assets and participants, industry experts said.

"Compared to last year, there has been a significant increase in the uptake of event insurance, indicating a growing awareness among organisers. We have observed a surge in proposals, particularly from Ganesh mandals, with event insurance applications rising by more than 50 per cent year-on-year," said Amarnath Saxena, chief technical officer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Initiatives like the Maharashtra government's insurance for Dahi Handi participants, and the extensive coverage taken by GSB Seva Mandal reflect this changing mindset, Saxena added.

"For Dahi Handi, nearly 158,000 Govindas had been insured. Last year, the total insured Govindas had reached slightly over 100,000," said Sachin Khanvilkar, manager, Oriental Insurance Company.

"Each participant benefits from an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh (Rs 1 million), secured at a nominal premium of Rs 75.The Maharashtra Rajya Dahihandi Govinda Association insured nearly 145,000 Govindas and the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation insured nearly 6,600 of them while mandals have taken insurance separately," Khanvilkar added.

"As many as 1,968 mandals have been insured, up from 1,324 last year," Khanvilkar stated.

The Dahi Handi festival is a grand celebration in the country, especially in Maharashtra, which takes place on Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna.

Govindas are the young men who take part in the celebrations by forming human pyramids to reach and break the pot hung high above the ground, risking their lives.

The Maharashtra government had also announced insurance coverage for 150,000 Govindas participating in the Dahi Handi festival.

An amount of Rs 1.12 crore (Rs 112 million) was said to be allocated from the sports development fund for this purpose.

According to reports, Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai on Saturday, August 16, claimed two lives and left at least 95 people injured.

