HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Famous faces cast votes in Maharashtra civic polls

Famous faces cast votes in Maharashtra civic polls

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2026 10:10 IST

x

Voting is underway in 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra on Thursday, with all eyes on Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti faces a high-stakes showdown against the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of India’s richest civic body.

And as the polls open, famous faces are flashing their inked fingers.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to reach a polling booth on Thursday morning to cast his vote in the BMC election. Photograph: ANI video grab

Sachin Tendulkar shows his inked finger after casting his vote at the Pali-Chimbai Municipal School in Bandra. Photograph: ANI video grab

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote in Mahal area of Nagpur in the Nagpur civic body polls. Photograph: ANI video grab

Actor Nana Patekar casts his vote. Photograph: ANI video grab

Former Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra. Photograph: ANI video grab
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'You Failed India On Stopping Infiltration'
'You Failed India On Stopping Infiltration'
Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs
Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs
How Large Is Mumbai's Budget?
How Large Is Mumbai's Budget?
'We Will Bring The Two Brothers To Power'
'We Will Bring The Two Brothers To Power'
'Democracy Is On Sale In Maharashtra'
'Democracy Is On Sale In Maharashtra'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 2

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 3

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

VIDEOS

VIDEO: The Tendulkars cast vote in BMC polls1:13

VIDEO: The Tendulkars cast vote in BMC polls

Hrithik's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Spotted with Rumoured Boyfriend0:39

Hrithik's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Spotted with Rumoured...

Salman Khan spotted in new look0:41

Salman Khan spotted in new look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO