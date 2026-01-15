Famous faces cast votes in Maharashtra civic polls

Voting is underway in 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra on Thursday, with all eyes on Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti faces a high-stakes showdown against the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of India’s richest civic body.

And as the polls open, famous faces are flashing their inked fingers.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrities to reach a polling booth on Thursday morning to cast his vote in the BMC election. Photograph: ANI video grab

Sachin Tendulkar shows his inked finger after casting his vote at the Pali-Chimbai Municipal School in Bandra. Photograph: ANI video grab

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote in Mahal area of Nagpur in the Nagpur civic body polls. Photograph: ANI video grab

Actor Nana Patekar casts his vote. Photograph: ANI video grab