HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs

Voting in BMC polls? Must carry one of these ID proofs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 14, 2026 09:35 IST

x

Electors in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will be required to present either a voter photo ID card or any one of the 12 alternative identity documents approved by the State Election Commission to cast their vote, officials said.

IMAGE: A policewoman with ink-marked finger clicks a selfie, after casting vote for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, at Polling Booth Centre, Worli, in Mumbai on January 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polling will be held across 227 civic wards from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on Thursday and counting of votes will take place on Friday.

A total of 1,700 candidates are in the fray, including 878 women and 822 men. As many as 1,03,44,315 persons -- ?55,15,707 men, 48,26,509 women and 1,099 others -- are eligible to vote.

 

Municipal commissioner and district election officer Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday said that voters must establish their identity at the polling station by presenting a photo identity card.

Those without a voter ID may submit any one of the 12 notified documents, which include the passport, Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, government-issued photo identity cards and bank or post office passbooks with photographs.

Electors can also show the disability certificates with photos, MGNREGA job cards, pension-related photo documents, official identity cards issued to MPs and MLAs, freedom fighter identity cards, or photo health insurance cards issued by the Union Labour Ministry, a BMC release on Tuesday said.

BMC's additional municipal commissioner, Ashwini Joshi, directed civic officials to ensure that all essential facilities required by voters are made available on the polling day.

She laid special emphasis on providing immediate and adequate facilities for persons with disabilities, and instructed officials to ensure regular cleaning of mobile toilets and make sufficient arrangements for drinking water at polling centres.

Joshi also directed the Solid Waste Management department officials to conduct a special cleanliness drive around the voting stations and counting stations from January 14 to 16.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Maha civic polls: All eyes on Mumbai as campaigning ends
Maha civic polls: All eyes on Mumbai as campaigning ends
Maha civic polls: Jan 15 declared as public holiday
Maha civic polls: Jan 15 declared as public holiday
How Large Is Mumbai's Budget?
How Large Is Mumbai's Budget?
'You Failed India On Stopping Infiltration'
'You Failed India On Stopping Infiltration'
'We Will Bring The Two Brothers To Power'
'We Will Bring The Two Brothers To Power'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

webstory image 2

9 Winter-Perfect National Parks In India

webstory image 3

7 Winter Superfoods You Must Try

VIDEOS

Devotion Beyond Cinema: Madurai Fan Worships Rajinikanth This Pongal3:15

Devotion Beyond Cinema: Madurai Fan Worships Rajinikanth...

54-Year-Old Tabu Stuns in a Glamorous Look0:41

54-Year-Old Tabu Stuns in a Glamorous Look

Evergreen Star Bhagyashree Spotted Looking Graceful as Ever1:01

Evergreen Star Bhagyashree Spotted Looking Graceful as Ever

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO