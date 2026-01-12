'We're Fighting BJP's Dictatorship'

The Rediff Podcast: Featuring Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aditya Thackeray.

In a no-holds-barred conversation on The Rediff Podcast, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aditya Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, taking on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' claims while defending his party's 25-year legacy in Mumbai.

"Why do you call BJP a juggernaut?" Thackeray challenged, when asked about facing the ruling party's might. "The BJP has the Election Commission in its hand, police, and all the government agencies. Everything is with them. And yet there is an Opposition fighting against the kind of strong willed dictatorship that they're trying to bring in."

With elections to the municipal corporations slated for Thursday, January 15, Thackeray made it clear what he believes is at stake: "This is the last chance Mumbaikars have to save Mumbai for the Marathi manoos."

The young leader was particularly scathing about the BJP's focus on what he called diversionary issues. "A civic election is about gutter, water, meter. It is not about Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and Hindutva and this and that. Speak about issues, we say talk about issues," he insists, ridiculing Fadnavis' promise to remove Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"Imagine, for the last 12 years the prime minister belongs to the BJP, home minister belongs to the BJP... If that is the case, you have waited for 12 years to remove infiltrators. Which means you and your central government has failed India on stopping infiltration."

On the reunion of the Thackeray cousins -- estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj have come together 20 years after their bitter 2006 split -- Aditya struck a conciliatory note: "Two cousins or two brothers coming together is always a good thing. No person with a sane mind or a human mind will oppose two families or two brothers coming together. Again only a BJP mentality will feel bad about two brothers or a family reunion."

Addressing the BJP's corruption allegations, Thackeray turned the tables: "For 20 out of 25 years they were in the same government we were in. They had the deputy mayor, they had the improvements committee chairman... All of them are signatories to every work that has happened. If there was an iota of truth in any of their nonsensical arguments... we would have been sitting in big posts in the BJP."

The young Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader defended his party's civic track record with specific numbers: "We're probably the only municipal corporation that went from a Rs 600 crore deficit to a Rs 92,000 crore surplus from 1997 to 2022 without stopping any work, without increasing taxes, without adding tolls."

As Mumbai prepares to vote, Aditya Thackeray's message is unequivocal: "We will be winning decisively and Mumbai will win."

Whether the voters agree remains to be seen when results are declared on January 16.

