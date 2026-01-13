HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
How Large Is Mumbai's Budget?

How Large Is Mumbai's Budget?

REDIFF NEWS
January 13, 2026 09:21 IST

Mumbai's municipal elections will be held on January 15.

Often cited as the richest civic body in Asia, the city's annual municipal budget, presented February 4, 2025, is comparable in size to some countries.

How does the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's budget compare with the budget of other Indian cities?

Mumbai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vyacheslav Argenberg/Wikimedia Commons

Mumbai

Annual municipal budget: ₹74,000 crores for 2025, according to www.MyBMC.com.

That does not include the approximate budgets of the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for 2025: Navi Mumbai (₹5,700 crores as per The Indian Express newspaper), Mira Bhayandar (₹2,700 crores as per the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation), Thane (₹5,600 crores as per The Indian Express), Kalyan-Dombivli (₹3,300 crores as per the Times Of India newspaper), Ulhasnagar (₹1,000 crores as per the TOI), Panvel (₹4,000 crores as per the Panvel Municipal Corporation), Vasai-Virar (₹3,900 crores as per the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation), Bhiwandi (₹1,100 crores as per the TOI).

mumbai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministry of Defence /Wikimedia Commons

Delhi

Annual municipal budget: ₹17,000 crores for 2025.

city

Photograph: Kind courtesy Biswarup Ganguly/Wikimedia Commons

Kolkata

Annual municipal budget: ₹5,639 crores for 2025, according to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation web site.

city

Photograph: Kind courtesy jamal haider/Wikimedia Commons

Chennai

Annual municipal budget: ₹8,404.70 crores for 2025, according to the Greater Chennai Corporation web site.

hyderabad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaka123/Wikimedia Commons

5. Hyderabad

Annual municipal budget: ₹11,460 crores for 2025-2026, approved December 2025, according to The Hindu newspaper.

city

Photograph: Kind courtesy Moheen Reeyad/Wikimedia Commons

Bengaluru

Annual municipal budget: ₹19,930.64 crores, according to The Hindu.

city

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anujmgupta02/Wikimedia Commons

Pune

Annual municipal budget: ₹12,618 crores for 2025, according to the Pune Mirror newspaper.

city

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun802/Wikimedia Commons

Ahmedabad

Annual municipal budget: ₹14,000 crores for 2025, according to the Ahmedabad Mirror newspaper.

