Rediff.com  » News » PIX: Famous faces at polling booths in Telangana

PIX: Famous faces at polling booths in Telangana

November 30, 2023 21:57 IST
As Telangana voters queued up to exercise their franchise in the assembly polls on Thursday, they were pleasantly surprised by finding some of the well-known actors and politicians around them.

 

Here are glimpses of famous faces who got their fingers inked in Telangana.

IMAGE: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote for the Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BRS MLC K Kavitha after casting a vote at a booth in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Telangana minister and BRS MLA K T Rama Rao and his wife Shailima, at a polling booth in Nandi Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Actor Allu Arjun shows his inked finger after casting his vote at Jubilee Hills area, in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his family members at Vettepally in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former cricketer and Congress Jubilee Hills MLA candidate Mohammad Azharuddin and his family members cast their vote, in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister for Culture, and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy with his family cast their vote, in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MP K Laxman and his family after casting their votes at a polling booth in Chikkadpally in Musheerabad Assembly Constituency. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy after casting his vote in Kodangal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila voted in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI on X

IMAGE: Actor Venkatesh Daggubati voted at a booth in Manikonda, in Rajendranagar constituency, Ranga Reddy. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu after casting vote at Film Nagar Cultural Centre polling station in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Actor Vijay Deverakonda arrives at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad to cast his vote.

IMAGE: Actor Manoj Manchu casts his vote in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Telugu actor Rajasekhar arrives at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Actor Mahesh Babu cast his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.
