PIX: Famous faces at polling booths in Telangana

As Telangana voters queued up to exercise their franchise in the assembly polls on Thursday, they were pleasantly surprised by finding some of the well-known actors and politicians around them.

Here are glimpses of famous faces who got their fingers inked in Telangana.

IMAGE: BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote for the Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BRS MLC K Kavitha after casting a vote at a booth in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Telangana minister and BRS MLA K T Rama Rao and his wife Shailima, at a polling booth in Nandi Nagar, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Actor Allu Arjun shows his inked finger after casting his vote at Jubilee Hills area, in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and his family members at Vettepally in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former cricketer and Congress Jubilee Hills MLA candidate Mohammad Azharuddin and his family members cast their vote, in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister for Culture, and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy with his family cast their vote, in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP MP K Laxman and his family after casting their votes at a polling booth in Chikkadpally in Musheerabad Assembly Constituency. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy after casting his vote in Kodangal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila voted in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI Photo IMAGE: Actor Venkatesh Daggubati voted at a booth in Manikonda, in Rajendranagar constituency, Ranga Reddy.

IMAGE: Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu after casting vote at Film Nagar Cultural Centre polling station in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Actor Vijay Deverakonda arrives at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad to cast his vote.

IMAGE: Actor Manoj Manchu casts his vote in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Telugu actor Rajasekhar arrives at Jubilee Hills Public School in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Actor Mahesh Babu cast his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.