Delhi is home to 'Seven Wonders of The World'

February 22, 2019 10:49 IST

With the help of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the seven wonders of the world -- Taj Mahal, Great Pyramid of Giza, Eiffel Tower, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Christ the Redeemer statue, the Colosseum and Statute of Liberty -- have moved to the nation’s capital.

Welcome to the Seven Wonders Park at Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van located near the Sarai Kale Khan bus terminus.

Take a look.

A replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa at Waste to Wonders Park. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photos

A 60-foot-tall replica of the Eiffel Tower. The seven replicas have been made with the scrap of automobile parts and other metal waste like fans, rods, iron sheets, nut-bolts, bicycle and bike parts, defunct sewer lines and age old appliances gathering dust. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photos

A replica of the Statue of Liberty. The original is situated in New York City in the United States. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photos

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi LG Anil Baijal, BJP MP Mahesh Giri and others in front of a replica of the Colosseum. The park was opened February 21. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photos