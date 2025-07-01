Cloudburst, floods, landslides: Monsoon fury in Himachal

Cloudburst and flash floods triggered by heavy rains have battered Himachal Pradesh.

IMAGE: The Beas river swells amid heavy rainfall, in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20 to date, rain-related incidents have claimed 23 lives in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Himachal received an average of 135 mm of rain in June against the normal of 101 mm, an excess of 34 per cent. It is the 21st highest rainfall in the month of June in the state since 1901. The highest rainfall of 252.7 mm was recorded in the year 1971.

A five-storey building collapsed like cards in five seconds in Bhatta Kuffar in the suburbs of Shimla on Monday morning, while several cows from a shed washed away in the cloudburst in Rampur.

The building at Mathu Colony on the road to Chamiyana Super Specialty Hospital caved in, albeit without casualties as the district administration, sensing grave risk, had already evacuated the inmates. However, two adjoining buildings were also endangered.

IMAGE: A portion of the retaining wall of an under-construction park collapsed in Mandi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mandi received extensively high rainfall of 216.8 mm since Monday evening.

Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, Apoorv Devgan told PTI that one person died while 12-13 are missing.

The death was reported in Karsog while about seven people belonging to two families are missing in Syanj in Mandi.

Devgan said several people have been rescued and shifted to safe places as cloudbursts and flash floods following heavy rains caused extensive damage at several places in the district.

Reports of damage to houses and agricultural land has been received. Roads and vehicles have been washed away in Karsog's Purana Bazar (Panjrat), Kutti, Baral, Mamel and Bhyal villages.

IMAGE: Reports of losses to 'kutcha' houses, water supply and power schemes are also coming in from Hamirpur district. Photograph: ANI Photo

A dozen houses, cow sheds, horses, cattle and goats have been reportedly washed away due to heavy rains in Syathi village of Laungni panchayat of Mandi, while water has entered the houses of people in Patikari Power Project near Pandoh.

All the rivers and streams in Mandi are in full spate and over 1.5 lakh cusecs of water has been released from the Pandoh Dam in Beas river.

The water level of Pandoh Dam has reached 2,922 feet against the danger mark of 2,941 feet.

The Chandigarh-Manali four-lane is currently blocked at multiple locations, including nine miles, Dwada, Jhalogi, and Banala while the route via Kamand-?Kataula-?Bajaura is open for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) only.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operation continue on day two for the missing labourers in the landslide triggered by a cloudburst near Silai Band, in Uttarkashi. Photograph: ANI Photo

General public has been advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary, Mandi police said.

Reports of losses to 'kutcha' houses, water supply and power schemes are also coming in from Hamirpur district and people are forced to move on foot as the road from Sujanpur Tira to Sandhol on the left bank of Beas river is partially submerged and blocked for vehicular traffic.

About 15 migrants struck in floods were rescued from khairi gram panchayat of Sujanpur and the teams of Indian Reserve Battalion Jungelberi and police were engaged in rescue works.

Following heavy rains, the district administrations of Mandi and Hamirpur have closed schools on Tuesday.

However, students had already reached schools as information to this effect was not delivered on time in Hamirpur district, according to locals.

The weather department has warned of low to moderate flash-flood risk in parts of six districts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan in the next 24 hours.