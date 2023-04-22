News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Children Celebrate Eid

Children Celebrate Eid

By REDIFF NEWS
April 22, 2023 18:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Muslims across the country celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour and festivities.

Cutting across age and economic barriers, hundreds of faithful thronged mosques and specially arranged Eidgahs to offer prayers.

 

IMAGE: A child offers Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Jammu. All photographs: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Children greet each other during Eid celebrations in Jabalpur.

 

IMAGE: A girl shows her hands decorated with henna on Eid at Dharmanagar in north Tripura.

 

IMAGE: Children pose for a photograph on Eid at the Taj Mahal.

 

IMAGE: Eid hugs at the Jama Masjid in Delhi, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Muslims offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid, New Delhi, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Eid prayers at the Ali Masjid in Srinagar.

 

IMAGE: Eid prayers at the Eidgah in Jammu.

 

IMAGE: Eid prayers in Agartala.

 

IMAGE: Police personnel greet Muslims after Eid namaaz at the Idgah Masjid in Thane.

 

IMAGE: A selfie during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Malda.

 

IMAGE: Muslims offer Eid prayers at the Taj Mahal.

 

IMAGE: A father and children on Eid in Patiala.

 

IMAGE: Eid prayers at the Khairuddin Jama Masjid in Amritsar.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
In Kashmir, For The First Time Since '90
In Kashmir, For The First Time Since '90
How Dubai Police Announces End Of Roza
How Dubai Police Announces End Of Roza
Ramzan Recipe: Chocolate Dates
Ramzan Recipe: Chocolate Dates
Why RCB Will Wear Green Against RR
Why RCB Will Wear Green Against RR
Saif-Kareena Condole With The Chopras
Saif-Kareena Condole With The Chopras
IPL PHOTOS: LSG vs GT
IPL PHOTOS: LSG vs GT
'Paying price for...': Rahul vacates Delhi bungalow
'Paying price for...': Rahul vacates Delhi bungalow
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Kashmiris Offer Shab-e-Qadr Prayers

Kashmiris Offer Shab-e-Qadr Prayers

How India Observes Ramadan

How India Observes Ramadan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances