Children Celebrate Eid

Muslims across the country celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour and festivities.
Cutting across age and economic barriers, hundreds of faithful thronged mosques and specially arranged Eidgahs to offer prayers.
IMAGE: A child offers Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Jammu. All photographs: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Children greet each other during Eid celebrations in Jabalpur.
IMAGE: A girl shows her hands decorated with henna on Eid at Dharmanagar in north Tripura.
IMAGE: Children pose for a photograph on Eid at the Taj Mahal.
IMAGE: Eid hugs at the Jama Masjid in Delhi, here and below.
IMAGE: Muslims offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid, New Delhi, here and below.
IMAGE: Eid prayers at the Ali Masjid in Srinagar.
IMAGE: Eid prayers at the Eidgah in Jammu.
IMAGE: Eid prayers in Agartala.
IMAGE: Police personnel greet Muslims after Eid namaaz at the Idgah Masjid in Thane.
IMAGE: A selfie during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Malda.
IMAGE: Muslims offer Eid prayers at the Taj Mahal.
IMAGE: A father and children on Eid in Patiala.
IMAGE: Eid prayers at the Khairuddin Jama Masjid in Amritsar.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com