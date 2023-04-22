Children Celebrate Eid

Muslims across the country celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour and festivities.

Cutting across age and economic barriers, hundreds of faithful thronged mosques and specially arranged Eidgahs to offer prayers.

IMAGE: A child offers Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Jammu. All photographs: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Children greet each other during Eid celebrations in Jabalpur.

IMAGE: A girl shows her hands decorated with henna on Eid at Dharmanagar in north Tripura.

IMAGE: Children pose for a photograph on Eid at the Taj Mahal.

IMAGE: Eid hugs at the Jama Masjid in Delhi, here and below.

IMAGE: Muslims offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid, New Delhi, here and below.

IMAGE: Eid prayers at the Ali Masjid in Srinagar.

IMAGE: Eid prayers at the Eidgah in Jammu.

IMAGE: Eid prayers in Agartala.

IMAGE: Police personnel greet Muslims after Eid namaaz at the Idgah Masjid in Thane.

IMAGE: A selfie during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Malda.

IMAGE: Muslims offer Eid prayers at the Taj Mahal.

IMAGE: A father and children on Eid in Patiala.

IMAGE: Eid prayers at the Khairuddin Jama Masjid in Amritsar.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com