Kashmiri Muslims offered Shab-e-Qadr (The Night of Power and Forgiveness) prayers for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on the night of 27 Ramadan.

Authorities allowed the night-long prayers at the Jamia Masjid after three years.

