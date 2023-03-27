How India Observes Ramadan

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is observed by Muslims as Ramadan all over the world, makes its presence in India.

India, which has a Muslim population of over 200 million, marked the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday.

Photographers capture the holy ritual through their lens.

IMAGE: Muslim devotees offer the morning prayer Fajr at the Jama Masjid in Delhi. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

IMAGE: Devotees offer Fajr. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

IMAGE: Devotees wash before the morning prayer. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

IMAGE: Adnan Ahmed's family members have breakfast on the first day of Ramadan. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

IMAGE: Adnan Ahmed's family member offers the morning prayer. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

IMAGE: People throng a market near Jama Masjid on the eve of Ramadan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Jama Masjid in Delhi illuminated on the eve of Ramadan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People purchase dates at a market near the Jama Masjid. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Muslims gather for the Dhuhr prayer at the Jama Masjid. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

IMAGE: Devotees offer namaz at a mosque in Srinagar on the commencement of Ramadan. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Ramadan moon seen in the sky over Srinagar. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees break their fast -- the roza -- with Iftar (the evening meal) after offering prayers during Ramadan at the Burha Jame Masjid in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A street vendor arranges vermicelli for sale in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A devotee being assisted in wearing a skull cap prior to offering Friday prayers at a mosque in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com