News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How India Observes Ramadan

How India Observes Ramadan

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
March 27, 2023 08:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is observed by Muslims as Ramadan all over the world, makes its presence in India.

India, which has a Muslim population of over 200 million, marked the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on Thursday.

Photographers capture the holy ritual through their lens.

 

IMAGE: Muslim devotees offer the morning prayer Fajr at the Jama Masjid in Delhi. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Devotees offer Fajr. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Devotees wash before the morning prayer. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Adnan Ahmed's family members have breakfast on the first day of Ramadan. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Adnan Ahmed's family member offers the morning prayer. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: People throng a market near Jama Masjid on the eve of Ramadan. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Jama Masjid in Delhi illuminated on the eve of Ramadan. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People purchase dates at a market near the Jama Masjid. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Muslims gather for the Dhuhr prayer at the Jama Masjid. Photograph: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Devotees offer namaz at a mosque in Srinagar on the commencement of Ramadan. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The Ramadan moon seen in the sky over Srinagar. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees break their fast -- the roza -- with Iftar (the evening meal) after offering prayers during Ramadan at the Burha Jame Masjid in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A street vendor arranges vermicelli for sale in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A devotee being assisted in wearing a skull cap prior to offering Friday prayers at a mosque in Jalandhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Ramzan Recipes: Want to make Lab-e-Shireen?
Ramzan Recipes: Want to make Lab-e-Shireen?
Ramzan Recipes: Murgh Musallam, Mutton Pasanda and more
Ramzan Recipes: Murgh Musallam, Mutton Pasanda and more
The Ramzan Food Trail Is Back
The Ramzan Food Trail Is Back
PIX: Ronaldo's double fires Portugal to big win!
PIX: Ronaldo's double fires Portugal to big win!
'Narendra Modi is clearly rattled'
'Narendra Modi is clearly rattled'
'I want 10 crores in 10 years'
'I want 10 crores in 10 years'
2 people shot at Gurudwara in US
2 people shot at Gurudwara in US

More like this

Ramzan recipes: Sandalwood Kebabs and Khajur ki Kheer

Ramzan recipes: Sandalwood Kebabs and Khajur ki Kheer

How To Stay Healthy During Ramadan

How To Stay Healthy During Ramadan

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances