Dubai police personnel fire a cannon to mark the end of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

IMAGE: Dubai police personnel prepare to fire a cannon outside the Dubai mall. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

IMAGE: The cannon is fired. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

IMAGE: The smoke and splinters from the cannon amplify the occasion. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

IMAGE: Dubai police personnel pose for a photograph after the ritual. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com