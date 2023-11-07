News
Chhattisgarh, Mizoram voters queue up at polling booths

Chhattisgarh, Mizoram voters queue up at polling booths

November 07, 2023 20:42 IST
Single-phase voting was held in Mizoram on Tuesday, while 20 constituencies in Chhattisgarh voted in the first phase of assembly elections in the state.

A provisional turnout of around 71 per cent was recorded in Chhattisgarh, whereas in Mizoram over 77 per cent of 8.57 lakh electors exercised their franchise.

Here are a few glimpses of the polling booths in the two states.

 

IMAGE: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Raman Singh shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of the assembly elections, at Kawardha, in Kabirdham on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Aizawl. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati shows his ink-marked finger at a polling booth in Aizawl. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A voter shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote for the Mizoram Assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Voters show their id cards as they queue up to cast their votes at a polling station, in Kanker, Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Voters leave after casting their votes at a polling station, in Aizawl, Mizoram. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Women voters at a polling station in Kabirdham, Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mizoram Congress chief Pu Lalsawta shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in Aizawl. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A woman being assisted by a paramilitary personnel on her way to cast her vote at Gulbapara, in Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An elderly voter arrives to cast her vote in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An elderly woman being assisted on her way to cast her vote at Gulbapara, in Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel stand guard at a polling booth in Kondagaon. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An elderly voter shows his inked marked finger after casting his vote at Gulbapara, in Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI Photo
