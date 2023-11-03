Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in conversation with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during an election rally in Khairagarh, October 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The polling for the five-states will commence from Tuesday, November 7, and culminate on November 30 with the results being declared on December 3.

Of these, Mizoram along with Chhattisgarh (Phase I) will vote on November 7.

A look at the details of the candidates going to poll in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (Phase I).

Mizoram: Candidates Financial Background

Accoding to the data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the total 174 candidates in the fray, 114 are crorepati candidates.

Mizoram: Candidates with Criminal Records

Seven candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them.

Chhattisgarh: Candidates Financial Background (Phase I)

From a total of 223 candidates for the first phase (20 seats), 46 crorepati candidates are in the fray.

Chhattisgrah: Candidates with Criminal Records (Phase I)

Total 26 candidates have declared criminal cases against them of which 16 are with serious criminal cases registered.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com