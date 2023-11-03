News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

Crorepati Candidates: 114 in Mizoram, 46 in Chhattisgarh

By REDIFF NEWS
November 03, 2023 06:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in conversation with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during an election rally in Khairagarh, October 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The polling for the five-states will commence from Tuesday, November 7, and culminate on November 30 with the results being declared on December 3.

Of these, Mizoram along with Chhattisgarh (Phase I) will vote on November 7.

A look at the details of the candidates going to poll in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (Phase I).

 

Mizoram: Candidates Financial Background

Accoding to the data collected by the Association for Democratic Reforms, of the total 174 candidates in the fray, 114 are crorepati candidates.

 

Mizoram: Candidates with Criminal Records

Seven candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them.

 

Chhattisgarh: Candidates Financial Background (Phase I)

From a total of 223 candidates for the first phase (20 seats), 46 crorepati candidates are in the fray.

 

Chhattisgrah: Candidates with Criminal Records (Phase I)

Total 26 candidates have declared criminal cases against them of which 16 are with serious criminal cases registered.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Chhattisgarh, Mizoram: What Economy Says
Chhattisgarh, Mizoram: What Economy Says
Mizo Voters Signal Change On Horizon
Mizo Voters Signal Change On Horizon
Mizoram polls: MNF holds edge, new party is a threat
Mizoram polls: MNF holds edge, new party is a threat
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Israeli Army Searches For Hamas Terrorists
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
Dunki Teaser: The SRK We Missed Is Back!
SC collegium recommends names of CJs for 3 HCs
SC collegium recommends names of CJs for 3 HCs
Shreyas Iyer hits back at reporter at press conference
Shreyas Iyer hits back at reporter at press conference
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Chhattisgarh poll: The issues BJP, Cong are banking on

Chhattisgarh poll: The issues BJP, Cong are banking on

Why Cong under Baghel is sitting pretty in Chhattisgarh

Why Cong under Baghel is sitting pretty in Chhattisgarh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances