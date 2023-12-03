Celebrations begin as BJP surges ahead in 3 states

With poll trends indicating an edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, celebrations broke out at the saffron party camp.

The BJP was racing towards power in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and had a distinct edge in Chhattisgarh.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party seemed set for another term in power in Madhya Pradesh.

While the Congress was seen losing two power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh it was poised to oust the BRS in Telangana in a crucial electoral exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls just months away.