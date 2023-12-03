News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Celebrations begin as BJP surges ahead in 3 states

Celebrations begin as BJP surges ahead in 3 states

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
December 03, 2023 13:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With poll trends indicating an edge to the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, celebrations broke out at the saffron party camp.

 

The BJP was racing towards power in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and had a distinct edge in Chhattisgarh.

In Madhya Pradesh, the party seemed set for another term in power in Madhya Pradesh.

While the Congress was seen losing two power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh it was poised to oust the BRS in Telangana in a crucial electoral exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls just months away.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS
Congress set for grand return to power in Telangana
Congress set for grand return to power in Telangana
MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise
MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise
Rural push helps Airtel close in on Jio in AGR share
Rural push helps Airtel close in on Jio in AGR share
Trends show Baghel govt on way out in Chhattisgarh
Trends show Baghel govt on way out in Chhattisgarh
Congress set for grand return to power in Telangana
Congress set for grand return to power in Telangana
Gehlot, Shivraj lead; KCR, Azharuddin trail
Gehlot, Shivraj lead; KCR, Azharuddin trail
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Gehlot, Shivraj lead; KCR, Azharuddin trail

Gehlot, Shivraj lead; KCR, Azharuddin trail

Trends show Baghel govt on way out in Chhattisgarh

Trends show Baghel govt on way out in Chhattisgarh

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances