4-state poll: Who's leading, who's trailing

As the counting of votes underway in four states -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana -- here are how some of the prominent candidates faring.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading from Sardarpura seat.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is trailing from Pattan.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading in Budhni.

BJP leader Vasundhara Raje is leading in Rajasthan's Jhalrapatan assembly constituency.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot is leading from his Tonk constituency, according to the Election Commission website.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is trailing from Kamareddy constituency.

In Sircilla segment, BRS working president and KCR's son K T Rama Rao is leading.