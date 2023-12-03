News
Telangana poll: Cong surges ahead of BRS in early trends

Telangana poll: Cong surges ahead of BRS in early trends

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 03, 2023 09:32 IST
The Congress was leading in Telangana as per initial trends available from counting of votes polled in November 30 assembly elections.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi was trailing behind its main challenger, the trends indicated.

Counting of votes in elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, amid tight security at counting centres in the state.

 

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray in the elections, including BRS supremo Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao.

The BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats while the Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI.

The BJP and Janasena contested 111 and 8 seats respectively in a pre-poll pact/ The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.

Several segments witnessed triangular contests making them keenly watched ones.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
