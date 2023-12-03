News
Chhattisgarh swings between Congress, BJP in leads

Source: PTI
Last updated on: December 03, 2023 09:50 IST
The ruling Congress was leading in 45 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party in 32 seats as per trends available from counting of postal ballots in elections to the Chhattisgarh assembly.

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

While no data was forthcoming from the Election Commission, as per data available with a leading TV channel, Congress was ahead in 45 seats and BJP was leading in 32 seats.

 

Counting of votes in elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said.

The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent.

A total of 1,181 candidates are in the fray, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo (both from Congress) and former CM Raman Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

