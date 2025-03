Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with Carnatic classical singer Sivasri Skandaprasad in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru.

Have a look at some of the images from the wedding.

Sivasri is a bioengineering graduate with a master's degree from Chennai Sanskrit College. Photograph: @arjunrammeghwal/X

She is also a Bharatanatyam dancer. Photograph: @Srikantkarunesh/X

Recently the 34-year-old MP and the classical singer were seen at spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's ashram, seeking his blessings. Photograph: X

Several top BJP leaders including Union minister Pralhad Joshi, as well as BJP MPs and MLAs attended the ceremony and blessed the couple. Photograph: @JoshiPralhad/X