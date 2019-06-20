First-time MP Nusrat Jahan gets married in Turkey

June 20, 2019 15:36 IST

Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, who is yet to take oath as a member of the Lok Sabha, has tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain.

IMAGE: Nusrat Jahan, the MP from Basirhat skipped the oath taking ceremony in Parliament because of her wedding. Photograph: @nusratchirps/Twitter

The newly-elected MP gave a glimpse of her special day with a picture of her nuptials where the two are looking at each other in admiration.

"Towards a happily ever after with Nikhil Jain," she captioned the picture.

Clad in a traditional red bridal lehenga, the actor looked graceful, while the groom looked dapper in a light pink sherwani.

The wedding celebrations took place in the Turkish town of Bodrum and were attended by close friends and family.

Jahan and her friend and actor Mimi Chakraborty took the political plunge this year and won from Basirhat and Jadavpur parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

The Trinamool MPs couldn't take their oath as members of the 17th Lok Sabha because they were engaged in wedding preparations in Turkey.

On their maiden visit to the Parliament, the two were trolled on social media for the choice of their attires. This happened after the actors had posted pictures posing in front of the Parliament dressed in western casuals.