Couple Gets Married At -25 Degrees!

A Gujarat couple tied the knot, braving temperatures as low as -25 degrees Celsius in a destination wedding surrounded by the stunning snow-covered peaks of the Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

The video, circulated on X by Ajay Banyal, an assistant public relations officer in the Himachal Pradesh government, features a heartwarming caption in Hindi translating to, 'A marriage like this too! Due to the girlfriend's persistence, a loving couple from Gujarat reached Spiti and decorated the mandap at -25 degrees. This is a first-of-its-kind case. A unique marriage took place today in Moorang, Spiti. This is an example of a destination wedding.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com