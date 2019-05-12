The biggies who flashed their finger in Phase 6

Last updated on: May 12, 2019 09:54 IST

Polling began Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Elections are being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.

Take a look at the famous faces who exercised their democratic right.

Team India Captain Virat Kohli after casting his vote at a polling booth in Pinecrest School in Gurugram. On social media, the cricketer also appealed to other voters to step out and cast their vote. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir casts his vote at a polling booth in Old Rajinder Nagar. He is up against AAP's Atishi and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia flashes his inked finger after voting at a polling booth in Pandav Nagar, in the East Delhi Constituency. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Former Delhi CM and Congress's candidate from North-East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit after casting her vote at a polling booth in Nizamuddin (East). Photograph: ANI/Twitter

President Ram Nath Kovind casts his vote at a polling booth in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhavn/Twitter

BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur after casting her vote. Digvijaya Singh is the Congress candidate from the constituency. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar casts his vote at a polling booth in Karnal. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

