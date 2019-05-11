Phase 6: Know your candidates

May 11, 2019 08:16 IST

Rediff Labs brings you the election affidavits of all candidates in the fray in the sixth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections.

The sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held in 59 constituencies in six states and Delhi on May 12.

Voting will take place in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.

Here's everything you need to know about the candidate in your constituency so that you can make an informed decision.

For more data-related stories, go to REDIFF LABS