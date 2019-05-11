Jyotiraditya Scindia is richest candidate in Phase 6

May 11, 2019 10:36 IST

59 seats spread across 6 states and one Union Territory will go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

IMAGE: Jyotiraditya Scindia campaigns in the 2019 election. Photograph: Jyotiraditya Scindia/Twitter

According to data collected and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms of the 967 candidates on the basis of the self-sworn affidavits filed, 189 candiates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Similarly, 146 candidates have serious criminal cases against themselves as per their sworn affidavits.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded 54 candidates for the sixth phase, of which 26 candidates have criminal cases.

On the other, 20 of of 46 Congress candidates have criminal cases registered against themselves.

19 out of 49 Bahujan Samaj Party candidates, 5 out of 16 Shiv Sena candidates and 34 out of 307 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Of the 54 BJP candidates, 18 have serious criminal cases registered against themselves.

12 from the Congress, 17 from from the BSP, 5 from the Shiv Sena, and 27 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

These elections have many crorepati candidates in the fray.

In the sixth phase, 311 candidates have assets worth Rs 1 crore and more.

When it comes to party-wise crorepati candiates, the BJP has fielded 46 whereas 37 Congress candidates are crorepatis.

31 from the BSP, 6 from the AAP and 71 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore in the sixth phase.

The richest candidate in the fray is Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia is the Congress candidate from Guna having assets worth Rs 374 crore/Rs 3.74 billion.

Following Scindia in the richest candidate list is former cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir, the BJP nominee from East Delhi who has assets worth Rs 147 crore/Rs 1.47 billion.

The third richest candidate in the fray is Virender Rana from the Indian National Lok Dal, who is contesting from Gurugram, with assets worth Rs 102 crore/Rs 1.02 billion.

Only one candidate, Rajib Mahato, the Shiv Sena candidate from Purulia constituency, has declared 0 assets.

Check out the Top 10 and Bottom 10 candidates with highest and lowest assets.

395 candidates fighting in the sixth phase have declared their educational qualification to be between Class 5 and Class 12.

509 candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

35 candidates have declared they are just literate. 10 candidates are illiterate.

As per the data analysed, 340 candidates have declared their ages to be between 25 and 40 years

465 candidates have declared their ages to be between 41 and 60 years.

153 candidates have declared their ages to be between 61 and 80 years.

2 candidates have declared their ages to be above 80 years.

83 female candidates contesting the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Text: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com Data: Association for Democratic Reforms