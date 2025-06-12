HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
169 Indians, 53 Britishers on board Air India flight that crashed

Last updated on: June 12, 2025 16:20 IST

Air India has confirmed that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, that crashed minutes after take-off on Thursday, had 242 passengers and crew members on board.

IMAGE: An Air India plane bound for London crashed in a locality near Ahmedabad airport soon after taking off.

Of these, 169 were Indian nationals and 53 were British nationals. There were also seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad.

"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals," Air India said on X in a statement.

"We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," the Tata-owned airlines said.

 

The plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm, the police said.

The aircraft crashed in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad, the police said.

Casualties are feared though there is no confirmation on the same yet.

Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off
Air India pilot didn't respond after mayday call: DGCA
Plane crash: Air India activates emergency centre
Modi takes stock of AI plane crash, speaks to aviation minister
Air India flight with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad

