HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Plane crash: Air India activates emergency centre

Plane crash: Air India activates emergency centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 12, 2025 15:51 IST

x

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the airlines is doing everything to assist the emergency response teams at the plane crash site and will provide all necessary support to those impacted by the mishap.

IMAGE: Row of ambulances arrive at the Civil Hospital following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI on X

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties are feared.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm.

 

"With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India flight, AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," Chandrasekaran, who is also Tata Group Chairman, said in a statement.

At this moment, he said, "Our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and provide all necessary support and care to those impacted."

Chandrasekaran said an emergency centre has been activated and support teams have been set up for families seeking information.

He also said that further updates will be shared once more verified information is received.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Air India pilot went silent after mayday call: ATC
Air India pilot went silent after mayday call: ATC
Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off
Air India flight fell on ground right after take-off
Modi takes stock of AI plane crash, speaks to aviation minister
Modi takes stock of AI plane crash, speaks to aviation minister
Flight operations at Ahmedabad airport temporarily halted
Flight operations at Ahmedabad airport temporarily halted
Jet staff: Tell us how you are coping
Jet staff: Tell us how you are coping

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

webstory image 3

10 Iconic Films Are Turning 50 This Year

VIDEOS

Thick smoke rises from wreckage of Air India Plane in Ahmedabad1:16

Thick smoke rises from wreckage of Air India Plane in...

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core2:26

Akkare Kottiyoor Temple: A pilgrimage to nature's core

Heavy rain triggers waterlogging in Hyderabad0:47

Heavy rain triggers waterlogging in Hyderabad

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD