Plane crash: Air India activates emergency centre

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the airlines is doing everything to assist the emergency response teams at the plane crash site and will provide all necessary support to those impacted by the mishap.

IMAGE: Row of ambulances arrive at the Civil Hospital following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI on X

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties are feared.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm.

"With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India flight, AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," Chandrasekaran, who is also Tata Group Chairman, said in a statement.

At this moment, he said, "Our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and provide all necessary support and care to those impacted."

Chandrasekaran said an emergency centre has been activated and support teams have been set up for families seeking information.

He also said that further updates will be shared once more verified information is received.