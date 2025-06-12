HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The last call made by the pilot

June 12, 2025 16:08 IST

The Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick carrying 242 passengers took off at 1.39 pm on Thursday.

As it reached a height of 625 feet, the aircraft started going down.

It was at this time that the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with co-pilot First Officer Clive Kundar issued the Mayday call.

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is a Line Training Captain (LTC) with 8200 hours of experience, and the copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience.

What is the Mayday call?

It is a radio distress signal used in aviation and maritime sectors warning of a serious emergency and calls for immediate help. It signifies that there is "grave and imminent danger”.

Who does he make that call to?

The pilot radios the Aircraft Traffic Controller. Mayday communication takes precedence over all others as it is an emergency call.

What is the format for relaying a Mayday call?

The pilot or ship’s captain calls out “Mayday, Mayday, Mayday” and mentions the aircraft or vessel’s name, nature of emergency, along with their present position.

How did the term originate?

Mayday was derived from the French “m’aider”, meaning “help me”.

It is a short form of “venez m’aider” (“come help me”).

Who used it first?

The Mayday call originated in the 1920s.

Senior radio officer at London’s Croydon Airport, Frederick Stanley Mockford, was the first to use the Mayday distress call.

What was the term used before Mayday?

It was Save Our Souls or SOS in Morse code. 

SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
