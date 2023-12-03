BJP crosses halfway mark in MP in leads

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead as per trends available from counting of postal ballots in elections to the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Counting for the elections to the 230-member House, held on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, a poll official said.

The counting for 230 assembly seats in MP is being held at 52 district headquarters, officials said.

As many as 2,533 candidates are in the fray, including political bigwigs like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath, in a poll that was largely a bipolar battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.