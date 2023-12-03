News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP crosses halfway mark in MP in leads

BJP crosses halfway mark in MP in leads

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 03, 2023 09:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead as per trends available from counting of postal ballots in elections to the Madhya Pradesh assembly.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Counting for the elections to the 230-member House, held on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, a poll official said.

The counting for 230 assembly seats in MP is being held at 52 district headquarters, officials said.

 

As many as 2,533 candidates are in the fray, including political bigwigs like Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath, in a poll that was largely a bipolar battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
5-state poll: Lot at stake for Gehlot, Raje, Shivraj
5-state poll: Lot at stake for Gehlot, Raje, Shivraj
MP Assembly Met 16 Days Annually In Current Term
MP Assembly Met 16 Days Annually In Current Term
Has Modi Sidelined Shivraj Chouhan?
Has Modi Sidelined Shivraj Chouhan?
Can Bhupesh Baghel hold on to Chhattisgarh?
Can Bhupesh Baghel hold on to Chhattisgarh?
4-state poll: Who's leading, who's trailing
4-state poll: Who's leading, who's trailing
BJP crosses majority mark in trends in Rajasthan
BJP crosses majority mark in trends in Rajasthan
MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise
MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

Battle for four states 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise

MAPPED: 4 state results 2023, constituency-wise

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances