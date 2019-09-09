10 amazing photos you missed this week

September 09, 2019 09:15 IST

A West Indian Day celebration, Hurricane Dorian destruction, and the immersion of Lord Ganesha in Chennai round out this week's best images.

A person wears a large costume during the annual West Indies Day parade in the borough of Brooklyn in New York City, US. Photograph: Stephanie Keith/Reuters

Ashton Hernandez-Verbejo rests his head in his mother's lap as people gather for a vigil following Saturday's shooting in Odessa, Texas, US. Photograph: Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai, India. Photograph: P Ravikumar/Reuters

An aerial view of damage caused by Hurricane Dorian is seen on Great Abaco Island. A massive rescue effort is underway after Hurricane Dorian spent more than a day inching over the Bahamas, killing at 20 as entire communities were flattened, roads washed out and hospitals and airports swamped by several feet of water, according to published reports. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty Images

An anti-extradition bill protester is detained by riot police during a protest outside Mong Kok police station, in Hong Kong. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Kashmiri Shiite mourners hold placards as they shout anti Indian and pro religious slogans during curfew like restrictions in the city center in Srinagar. Dozens of Shiite Muslim mourners were detained by Indian police as they tried to take part in the procession during Muharram, the first month of Islamic lunar calendar. India has banned any processions and similar public gatherings in Kashmir. Photograph: Yawar Nazir/Getty Images

A worker fumigates a resident area to prevent the spread of the dengue fever and other mosquito-borne diseases in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

The new Downing Street dog arrives at number 10 in London, England. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to sack Tory MPs who fail to support his government in the battle over planned legislation designed to block a no-deal Brexit. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A Kayabi indigenous young man climbs a tree to harvest acai in the Amazon forest on the outskirts of Juara, in Mato Grosso state, Brazil. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters