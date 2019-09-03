REWIND: Best of the month -- August

September 03, 2019 08:41 IST

Here are the images that encapsulated the biggest moments in the month of August.

An aerial view shows smoke rising over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

US First Lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to US President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Nine-year-old Reed Elliotte stands in the back of the room in a US flag outfit with his mother Larrietta listening to US President Donald Trump address the AMVETS American Veterans convention in Louisville, Kentucky, US. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg sails on the Malizia II racing yacht in New York Harbor as she nears the completion of her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, US. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Protesters share a moment at Mei Foo underground MTR station, after protesters moved into the station following tear gas fired by riot police, in Hong Kong. Photograph: James Pomfret/Reuters

A man carries a wounded person to the hospital after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Photograph: Parwiz/Reuters

Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Firefighter Pinyo Pukpinyo, known as 'snake wrangler', shows a copperhead rat snake which he caught, at a fire station in Bangkok, Thailand. Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

A Kashmiri boy displays a placard from a window at a protest site after Friday prayers during restrictions, after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters