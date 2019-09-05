Hurricane Dorian wreaks havoc, destruction in Bahamas

September 05, 2019 08:58 IST

The northern Bahamas were bashed by a hurricane of dreadful power, as severe flooding and winds reaching 180 miles per hour led to the deaths of 20 people.

The killer storm -- the strongest to ever to make landfall in the country -- wiped out many homes, and in some cases, entire neighbourhoods were mashed into rubble.

Here's a glimpse of the destruction that the Category 5 storm has brought.

An aerial view shows devastation after hurricane Dorian hit the Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

The damage at Freeport airport after hurricane Dorian hit the Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas. The airport's obliteration deals a crushing blow for residents who desperately need medical evacuations or emergency aid. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

The aftermath of the Hurricane Dorian damage over an unspecified location in the Bahamas. The fragile islands were no match for Dorian's Category 5 fury and the landscape looks like a bomb site. Photograph: Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater/US Coast Guard/Reuters

The death toll from the storm jumped Wednesday from seven to at least 20, but as searchers comb the landscape in the upcoming days the extent of the damage will be revealed. Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters

Cars are seen in a flooded parking lot in a facility next to the Leonard M Thompson International Airport after hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters