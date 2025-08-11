HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pick up and keep them at...: SC's big order on stray dogs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 11, 2025 13:14 IST

Terming the stray dog menace in New Delhi as "extremely grim", the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to start picking up strays from all localities at the earliest and keep them at dog shelters.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court terms the stray dog menace as 'extremely grim'. Photograph: ANI Photo

While passing a slew of directions to tackle the menace of dog bite incidents, the court warned that if any person or organisation comes in the way of picking up of stray dogs by the authorities, strict action will be taken against them.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said as of now, the dog shelters be created to accommodate around 5,000 stray dogs and sufficient personnel should be deployed there to sterilise and immunise the canines.

 

It said the stray dogs be kept at dog shelters and not be released on streets, colonies and public places.

"We are issuing these directions keeping larger public interest in mind," the bench said, adding that infants, young children should not at any cost fall prey to stray dog bites leading to rabies.

It also directed the authorities to create a helpline within a week so that all dog bite cases are reported immediately.

The top court had on July 28 taken suo motu cognisance of a media report of dog bite incident leading to rabies in Delhi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
