News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP boy hides dog bite from parents, dies of rabies after a month

UP boy hides dog bite from parents, dies of rabies after a month

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 06, 2023 10:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 14-year-old boy who was bitten by a dog over a month ago and hid the incident from his parents died of rabies in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday.

Shahvaz, a student of class 8, died on Monday evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated, they said.

Shahvaz, a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area, was bitten by his neighbour's dog one-and-a-half months ago but hid it from his parents out of fear, police said.

 

He contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1. On being asked, he told his family members that he had been bitten by their neighbour's dog, they said.

Shahvaz's family took him to government hospitals in Delhi but he was not admitted there for treatment. At last, they took him to an Ayurvedic doctor in Bulandshahr for treatment, the family told the police.

The boy died when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad in an ambulance. A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SEE: Minor girl bitten, dragged by stray dogs in MP
SEE: Minor girl bitten, dragged by stray dogs in MP
When my dog bit me...
When my dog bit me...
Relief for dog-lovers as SC tones down order on strays
Relief for dog-lovers as SC tones down order on strays
Like Tamannaah's Janmashtami Style?
Like Tamannaah's Janmashtami Style?
Stalin Jr, Kharge Jr booked over Sanatan Dharma remark
Stalin Jr, Kharge Jr booked over Sanatan Dharma remark
China's Economy Is Weakening!
China's Economy Is Weakening!
51 Test Centuries Meets 800 Test Wickets
51 Test Centuries Meets 800 Test Wickets
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delivery man falls from 3rd floor while fleeing dog

Delivery man falls from 3rd floor while fleeing dog

SC seeks nationwide dog bite data for 7 years

SC seeks nationwide dog bite data for 7 years

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances