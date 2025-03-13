HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP: Stray dog seen carrying dead newborn in its mouth

March 13, 2025

A stray dog was found carrying a dead newborn child in its mouth in a bustling area of Rewa city in Madhya Pradesh, prompting the police to launch a probe to find out those who dumped the baby, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: People protest against the stray dogs menace, in Bhopal. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

A video of the dog running around through allies at night with a newborn baby's body in its mouth has gone viral on social media.

The video was shot near Kabaddi Mohalla at Jaystambh Chowk under the Civil Lines police station limits in the city.

 

This is the third incident in Rewa in the last one-and-a-half months in which a newborn baby was found dumped, police said, adding that the latest incident is the second case in which a canine was found carrying the body of a dead baby in its mouth.

"A video has surfaced in which a dog holding a dead newborn baby in its mouth was seen wandering around two days ago (Tuesday)," Rewa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told PTI.

"It was a very disturbing scene. After being informed, the Civil Lines police were immediately sent to the spot. The newborn child's body was later recovered as the dog dropped it after being chased away. The body has been kept in the mortuary," he said.

Singh said the police were analysing the video footage and questioning those who captured the visuals.

"We are making all-out efforts to zero in on the person who indulged in such a diabolical act (of dumping the newborn baby). We have already asked people to come forward and pass on the information related to the case and their names will be kept secret," Singh said.

Asked about the two earlier incidents of the newborn babies being dumped, the SP said the previous case of the dog carrying the child's body was from the (government) medical college, in which action has been taken.

