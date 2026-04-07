Physically-Challenged Man Nabbed in Guna for Alleged Ganja Smuggling

In Guna, Madhya Pradesh, a disabled man was arrested after police discovered over three kilograms of ganja hidden inside his electric tricycle, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A disabled man was arrested in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly hiding 3.110 kg of ganja in his electric tricycle.

The accused, Ramniwas Premlal Lodha, was apprehended by a police patrol team on Dobra Road in Fatehgarh area.

Lodha attempted to flee upon seeing the police, raising suspicion and leading to the discovery of the concealed ganja.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police have arrested a 35-year-old physically-challenged person for allegedly hiding more than three kilograms of ganja in his electric tricycle at Guna in Madhya Pradesh, a police official Tuesday said.

The accused, identified as Ramniwas Premlal Lodha, was caught late on Monday night by a police patrol team on Dobra Road in Fatehgarh area, he said.

On seeing the police team, he tried to escape from the spot. This triggered suspicion in the minds of police personnel. They thoroughly searched his vehicle, where they found 3.110 kilograms of ganja kept in a bag, the official said.

The accused was then arrested and a case was registered against him in Fatehgarh police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and a probe was launched, he added.