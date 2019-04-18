rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Lok Sabha polls: Predict who will win Phase 3

Lok Sabha polls: Predict who will win Phase 3

April 18, 2019 12:47 IST

Think you are a political junkie?
Go ahead, play the Rediff.com Election Game!

IMAGE: Voters check their names in voters list in Madurai in the second phase of the election, April 18, 2019. Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com

115 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to the polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Want to predict the outcome of the Lok Sabha election in the states that vote on Tuesday, April 23, 2019?

Take the Rediff.com Election Game and check how much you got right when the votes are counted on May 23.

And do share your predictions with family and friends and invite them to take the Rediff.com Election Game too!

So what are you waiting for, folks? Let the Game begin!

IMAGE: Voters queue up to cast their vote in Madurai, April 18, 2019, in the second phase of the election. Photograph: A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com

The Rediff Election Game created by Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 

 

Ashish Narsale / Rediff.com
Tags: com Election Game, Lok Sabha, IMAGE, Ganesh, Rediff
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use