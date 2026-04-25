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UP Petrol Pump Manager Booked For Denying Fuel To Ambulance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 25, 2026 16:30 IST

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A petrol pump manager in Uttar Pradesh faces charges after allegedly refusing fuel to an ambulance, leading to the death of a patient who needed urgent medical attention.

Key Points

  • A petrol pump manager in Ballia, UP, has been booked for denying fuel to an ambulance.
  • The ambulance was transporting a critically ill 50-year-old man who died en route to the hospital.
  • The petrol pump manager claimed fuel non-availability, but records showed sufficient stock.
  • An inquiry confirmed the ambulance was denied fuel despite adequate stock at the petrol pump.
  • Police have launched a probe and are searching for the accused manager.

Police on Saturday registered a case against a petrol pump manager in connection with the death of a 50-year-old man who allegedly could not be taken to hospital in time after a private ambulance was denied fuel.

The case has been filed against Ashok Kumar Bharti, manager of M/s Bhushan Service Station in Tengrahi village, under sections of the Essential Commodities Act, officials said.

 

According to police, the FIR was lodged following a complaint by Supply Inspector Indresh Kumar Tiwari. During the inquiry, the manager admitted that an ambulance had arrived at the petrol pump around 9.20 pm on April 22 seeking fuel, stating that it had run out of petrol. However, fuel was not provided, citing non-availability, officials said.

Investigation Reveals Fuel Availability

The ambulance allegedly remained stationed at the pump for about 15 minutes. However, records showed that the petrol pump had sufficient stock on that day, including 4,595 litres of motor spirit, 4,784 litres of high-speed diesel and 3,475 litres of premium petrol, indicating that fuel was available but not supplied, the FIR said.

District Magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh said an inquiry was conducted under the supervision of the Additional District Magistrate by a team comprising the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Bairia and the District Supply Officer. Based on the findings, directions were issued to register a case.

Police Launch Manhunt For Accused Manager

Circle Officer (Bairia) Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said police have launched a probe and are searching for the accused manager.

Earlier, District Supply Officer Devmani Mishra had said that Chhatthu Sharma (50), a resident of Pandeypur village in Bairia tehsil, fell critically ill on the night of April 22. His family was taking him to the district hospital in a private ambulance when it ran out of fuel on the way.

The family approached a petrol pump near Tengrahi village for fuel, but the operator allegedly refused, citing a shortage. The family claimed that Sharma died on the way as he could not be taken to the hospital in time due to a lack of petrol.

CCTV Footage Confirms Fuel Denial

The district magistrate said that CCTV footage confirmed that the ambulance had reached the petrol pump and sought fuel, which was not provided. He added that the pump operator cited low stock, but inspection revealed sufficient stock of petrol and diesel at the outlet.

Officials said that representatives of Indian Oil have also visited the site, and further action against the petrol pump will be recommended based on the findings.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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