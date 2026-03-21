Police Investigate Man's Murder in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh

Police in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating the murder of a 45-year-old man who was found dead with his throat slit, prompting a search for the perpetrator and raising concerns about local safety.

Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

Key Points A 45-year-old man, Bandhu Yadav, was found dead in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, with his throat slit.

The victim worked at a mobile agency and was discovered by his son and uncle after failing to return home.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the murder.

Injury marks on the victim's neck suggest he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

A 45-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit allegedly by a sharp-edged weapon in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Bhimpura police station area, where the victim, identified as Bandhu Yadav, worked at a mobile agency near the Union Bank branch. His body was found in a field along the roadside in Saraya village in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.

According to the police, Yadav did not return home till around 8 pm on Friday, prompting concern among his family members. His son Golu Yadav, along with his uncle Munna Yadav, went out in search of him and found him lying near the road with his motorcycle.

Police Investigation

Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh, reached the scene after being informed of the incident. Station House Officer Akhilesh Chandra Pandey said injury marks were found on the victim's neck, indicating that he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on a complaint filed by the victim's son.