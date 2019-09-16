People unable to reach HC? CJI says he will visit Srinagar

Last updated on: September 16, 2019 16:26 IST

Terming as 'very very serious' the allegation that people are finding it very difficult to approach the Jammu and Kashmir high court, the Supreme Court Monday requested the Chief Justice there to file a report on the matter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said that the apex court is bound to take serious note of the allegation.

The CJI said he would himself visit Srinagar if required.

"If you are saying so, we are bound to take serious note of it. Tell us why it is very difficult for people to approach the high court. Is anybody stopping the people from going to high court. It is very very serious," said the bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for two child rights activists, told the bench that it is very difficult for people in the state to access the high court there.

"You are saying that you cannot go to the high court. We have called a report from Chief Justice of the high court. If required, I will myself go there," the CJI said, while requesting the Chief Justice of the high court to file report.

The bench, however, warned that if the allegations are found to be incorrect then the petitioners should be ready to face consequences.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir government, told the bench that all the courts in the state are functioning and even the Lok Adalats have been conducted there.

The bench was considering a public interest litigation seeking apex court's intervention on the issue of detention of children in Kashmir.

The plea has been filed child rights expert Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha against the illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of state.

The plea contended that all persons below the age of 18 years who have been detained be identified through an age census.

Seeking directions that illegally detained children be produced before the Juvenile Justice Committee of the high court, the plea has also sought compensation fro them.