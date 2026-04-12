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Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Truck in Beed District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 19:44 IST

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A 29-year-old pedestrian was tragically killed in Beed, Maharashtra, after being hit by a speeding truck, prompting a police investigation into negligent driving.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • A 29-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a speeding truck in Parli Vaijnath, Beed district.
  • The victim, Sachin Sudhakar Satale, was a resident of Tadoli village.
  • The incident occurred after the victim alighted from an autorickshaw and began walking.
  • Police have filed a case against the truck driver, Dawood Mohammad Shaikh, for rash and negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

A 29-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a speeding truck in Parli Vaijnath town in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning after Sachin Sudhakar Satale, a resident of Tadoli village, alighted from an autorickshaw and started walking.

 

A case has been registered against the truck driver, identified as Dawood Mohammad Shaikh, for rash and negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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