Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Truck in Beed District

A 29-year-old pedestrian was tragically killed in Beed, Maharashtra, after being hit by a speeding truck, prompting a police investigation into negligent driving.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points A 29-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a speeding truck in Parli Vaijnath, Beed district.

The victim, Sachin Sudhakar Satale, was a resident of Tadoli village.

The incident occurred after the victim alighted from an autorickshaw and began walking.

Police have filed a case against the truck driver, Dawood Mohammad Shaikh, for rash and negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

A 29-year-old pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a speeding truck in Parli Vaijnath town in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning after Sachin Sudhakar Satale, a resident of Tadoli village, alighted from an autorickshaw and started walking.

A case has been registered against the truck driver, identified as Dawood Mohammad Shaikh, for rash and negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).