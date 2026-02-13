HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Birthday joy turns tragic, Jamia student killed in Delhi accident

Birthday joy turns tragic, Jamia student killed in Delhi accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 13, 2026 20:07 IST

A birthday celebration turned tragic in Delhi when a speeding truck collision resulted in the death of a 19-year-old and severe injuries to his friend, highlighting the dangers of road accidents

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Manav's friend, Mohammad Saad, sustained critical injuries in the Delhi truck accident, resulting in the amputation of one leg.
  • The truck driver, Jahul, has been detained by Delhi police, and an investigation into the fatal road accident is underway.
  • Both Manav and Mohammad Saad were students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

A night out to celebrate his birthday turned into tragedy for a 19-year-old when a speeding truck rammed into his scooter, killing him and leaving his friend so severely injured that he lost his leg.

The police received a call regarding the incident at around 12.30 am on Friday. The truck loaded with grocery items was headed towards Badarpur.

 

Manav, 19, a resident of Sarai Julena, was taken to a hospital but declared dead by doctors, the police said. Mohammad Saad, 21, is undergoing treatment and is stated to be in critical condition. The scooter is registered in the name of his father, the police said.

Both students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

After the incident, Saad was conscious enough to give the police his home contact. When he was taken into the hospital, he was unconscious and bleeding heavily.

"Saad remains in critical condition. Doctors have amputated one of his legs, and another surgery is ongoing," Uncle of the injured, Riyaz Uddin, told PTI.

He added that more than 60 units of blood have already been transfused, with 10 additional units urgently required.

For Saad's family, the night has turned into a blur of operating theatres and blood bank requests. "He had dreams of going abroad, building a future beyond this country. Now his whole life has turned upside down," Riyaz added.

"They had gone out to celebrate Manav's birthday. I have been told that his family is not doing well and is arranging his documents to get his body," he added.

"Manav's birthday has become the day his family now mourns," Riyaz told PTI.

The accused driver, Jahul, 32, a resident of Nuh in Haryana, has been detained. He has been working for the truck owner, identified as Rashid, for the last two years, the police said.

The police confirmed that no helmets were recovered from the spot. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
