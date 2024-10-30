News
Pay Rs 2 crore or we will kill you: Salman Khan gets threat message

Pay Rs 2 crore or we will kill you: Salman Khan gets threat message

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 30, 2024 11:09 IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has allegedly received a death threat again along with a demand of Rs 2 crore following which the Mumbai police have registered a first information report (FIR) against an unidentified person, an official on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday received an anonymous message, threatening the actor would be killed if he did not pay Rs 2 crore, the official said.

The police registered a case against the unidentified person and an investigation was on into the matter, he added.

 

Earlier this month, the Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline desk received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor.

The police have arrested a man from Jamshedpur in this connection.

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested a man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.

Notably, Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
