News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex to jailed gangster

Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex to jailed gangster

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 17, 2024 21:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former model and actor Somy Ali has reached out to Lawrence Bishnoi via social media and requested an audience with the jailed gangster over a Zoom call, saying she has some details to share that would "benefit" him.

IMAGE: Former model and actor Somy Ali. Photograph: courtesy Somy Ali/Instagram

Her post came days after the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who police say may have been targeted by Bishnoi because of his proximity to superstar Salman Khan.

 

Ali, who was believed to be in a relationship with Khan back in the 1990s, sent a "direct message" to Bishnoi on Wednesday through an Instagram post.

"Namaste, Lawrence bhai, I've heard and seen that you are able to do Zoom calls despite being in jail. I want to speak to you. Please let me know whether we can arrange something. Rajasthan is my most favourite place in the world. I want to visit your temple there."

"But if we would speak over a Zoom call before that... Trust me, this will benefit you. Share your mobile number, it would be a great favour. Thank you," she wrote alongside a photo of the gangster who is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a member of the Bishnoi gang in connection with an alleged plot to kill Khan, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, was apprehended from Panipat in Haryana by a team of Panvel Town police (in Navi Mumbai) on Wednesday, he said.

He had allegedly given a contract to Bishnoi gang members to kill Khan, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bishnoi gang wanted to kill me, my family: Salman
Bishnoi gang wanted to kill me, my family: Salman
'Should we send Bishnoi': Salim Khan threatened
'Should we send Bishnoi': Salim Khan threatened
Bishnoi, Brar planned to use minors to kill Salman
Bishnoi, Brar planned to use minors to kill Salman
Will CNG become costlier in Mumbai, Delhi?
Will CNG become costlier in Mumbai, Delhi?
Harmanpreet retains India captaincy despite WC debacle
Harmanpreet retains India captaincy despite WC debacle
'Kohli put his hand up for batting in at No 3'
'Kohli put his hand up for batting in at No 3'
'We could have batted first': Henry agrees with Rohit
'We could have batted first': Henry agrees with Rohit
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Plot to kill Salman: Haryana man with Pak link held

Plot to kill Salman: Haryana man with Pak link held

How Lawrence Bishnoi runs a 700-men gang from jail

How Lawrence Bishnoi runs a 700-men gang from jail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances