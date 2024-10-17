Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex to jailed gangster

Former model and actor Somy Ali has reached out to Lawrence Bishnoi via social media and requested an audience with the jailed gangster over a Zoom call, saying she has some details to share that would "benefit" him.

IMAGE: Former model and actor Somy Ali. Photograph: courtesy Somy Ali/Instagram

Her post came days after the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who police say may have been targeted by Bishnoi because of his proximity to superstar Salman Khan.

Ali, who was believed to be in a relationship with Khan back in the 1990s, sent a "direct message" to Bishnoi on Wednesday through an Instagram post.

"Namaste, Lawrence bhai, I've heard and seen that you are able to do Zoom calls despite being in jail. I want to speak to you. Please let me know whether we can arrange something. Rajasthan is my most favourite place in the world. I want to visit your temple there."

"But if we would speak over a Zoom call before that... Trust me, this will benefit you. Share your mobile number, it would be a great favour. Thank you," she wrote alongside a photo of the gangster who is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a member of the Bishnoi gang in connection with an alleged plot to kill Khan, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Sukha alias Sukhbir Balbir Singh, was apprehended from Panipat in Haryana by a team of Panvel Town police (in Navi Mumbai) on Wednesday, he said.

He had allegedly given a contract to Bishnoi gang members to kill Khan, the official said.