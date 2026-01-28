HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash

Videos show Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces, on fire after crash

By REDIFF NEWS
January 28, 2026 10:58 IST

Visuals from the spot showed mangled remains of the aircraft. 

IMAGE: Wreckage of the crashed plane that was carrying Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Photographs: Special arrangement 

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar has died after his plane crashed before landing in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

Visuals from the spot showed mangled remains of the aircraft and police, emergency and other officials on site.

WATCH: Ajit Pawar's plane in pieces 

Locals too were seen at the crash site, where smoke billowed from the crashed plane.

Pawar is among the five people killed in the plane crash that occurred during an emergency landing attempt, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed.

WATCH: Ajit Pawar's plane in smoke

There were five passengers -- Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar onboard along with two more personnel (one PSO and one attendant) and two crew members (pilot in-command and the first officer) -- on board the Learjet 45 aircraft when the accident happened, an official said.

A team of DGCA officials is heading to the crash site, the official said.

